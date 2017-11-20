Festival brings dream hall much closer

Tashi Kopu, Benine Vavia, Lafala Va’ai and Jessie Tangimetua were four of many children who enjoyed their time at the festival. 17111713

Avarua School has had a hall on its “wish list” for many years, and this year, the primary school will finally see the establishment of the first-ever school dome in the Cook Islands.

The structure will accommodate full-school assemblies, sports activities, meetings and other gatherings.

The total cost of the building will amount to $379,700 and thanks to generous donations and funding, the school now has less than $10,000 remaining to pay.

Thanks to much hard work and sacrifice on the part of staff, students and parents, the school managed to deliver an exceptional event drawing large crowds of locals to the food festival.

Principal Engia Baxter said she was overjoyed and grateful at the response and support of the community.

“Without the help of our teachers, children, parents and community, we wouldn’t have been able to make what we did.”

It was an early morning start for most, with the festival kicking off at 7am.

The school’s fundraiser caught the attention of every age group, providing loads of delicious food and entertainment to appeal to everyone.

Plenty of people were seen leaving the festival laden with plates of barbecue food to take back to their workplaces and young children were kept amused throughout the day with a face painting parlour, nail salon, mini disco, and other games.

The festivities continued on until at least 3pm.

The school’s dome supplier is New Zealand company Nova Shades Ltd who will send a team to install it during the Christmas holidays. It will be ready to use when the first term begins next year.