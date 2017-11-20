Christmas Box project features special dinner

Christmas is just around the corner, and the spirit of giving is about to come to the fore on Rarotonga.

In an effort to raise funds for this year’s Christmas Box project, an annual dinner will be held at the Tamarind House in Tupapa on Saturday November 25.

Christmas Box organiser Vaiana George said the real reason behind Christmas was the birth of Jesus and His love, and the initiative aimed to demonstrate love by reaching out to those who may feel neglected, forgotten or are going through a hard time this Christmas.

“It’s an incentive that can be used to bridge a gap and build relationships with those in difficult situations,” she said.

The Christmas Box programme began five years ago when 250 boxes were handed out and last year, over 1300 boxes were shared out to grateful recipients.

This year the Christmas Box team is hoping for another great response from the community.

Each of the goodie-packed boxes will be distributed and delivered to homes around Rarotonga and the outer islands.

This annual dinner function will feature a great line up of speakers and entertainment, with BPW Emerging Entrepreneur Ana File-Heather and a show by Fiona Matutu’s Tauariki Wear.

Top local singers Tani and Rose will provide entertainment, and some top class items such as pearl jewellery and household objects will be auctioned off.

A splendid buffet menu is expected to be delivered, and there is no doubt it will be the place to be on Saturday.

“No planning or organising is needed, just show up and let us spoil you,” George said.

The Christmas boxes will be packed at the Assembly of God Church in Takuvaine Valley on Saturday December 2 at 7am.

To purchase a ticket to Saturday’s dinner, phone 72927