Bike crash kills Fiji national

A Fiji national died after crashing his motorbike into the railing at the seawall in Nikao. 17111903

A 34-year-old foreign worker has become the latest victim of a road accident on Rarotonga.

The Fiji national of Indian descent died at the Rarotonga hospital on Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle at the seawall in Nikao.

The deceased was travelling towards Arorangi when he failed to negotiate the bend just past the Met Office, crashing into the railing on the airport end, at around 7pm on Saturday.

According to a police source, alcohol and speed was involved.

The deceased, who is believed to have arrived into the country this year, was working for a Rarotonga-based vehicle dealers and service company as a mechanic.

Police officers were at the scene of the crash at around midday yesterday collecting evidence to complete their investigation.

Official statement with details of the accident was expected to be released by the police later yesterday.

This is the second road fatality in Rarotonga following the death of a man in his late 20s on early Wednesday.

Terry Tauraki, 29, an overseas Cook Islander visiting Rarotonga, was travelling clockwise through the Avarua town area when his motorcycle collided with ironwood trees opposite the Tourism Corporation office.

He was pronounced dead at the Rarotonga hospital. A police spokesperson said early indications were that the crash was alcohol and speed-related.