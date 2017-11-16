He’s out to terminate climate change damage

Atiu warrior meets the terminator … Health minister Nandi Glassie with Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger at the COP23 in Bonn, Germany last weekend. 17111431

Movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger’s support in the fight against climate change has added weight to the plea of small island states such as the Cook Islands, says health minister Nandi Glassie.

Glassie met the veteran Hollywood action hero at the global climate meeting (COP23) in Bonn, Germany last weekend.

Schwarzenegger and Glassie spoke on the topic of health and climate at COP23 on Sunday.

Glassie, who represented the World Health Organisation, was part of the panel that spoke on the “Climate Change and Health of Small Islands Developing States”.

“He (Schwarzenegger) was talking in favour of us. He talked about climate change and its negative impact on us,” Glassie said.

“It’s good having people like him over there to add more weight to our plea.”

In his presentation Schwarzenegger criticised the environmental community for failing to place greater emphasis on more immediate health hazards such as the danger of increased air pollution.

He stressed that climate change needs to be communicated as a health issue.

“It’s time we wake up and talk about what really matters: Here’s what matters that 25,000 people dying every day because of pollution,” he said.

“Nine million people die every year because of pollution and I think so many people having problems with cancer and children with asthma, so this is the issues that we should talk about.

“People do not focus as much on 2 degrees energy increases in temperatures or increases in sea levels rising.”