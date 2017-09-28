Goods and services range up to $4.2 million

Twenty-nine open tenders for purchases of goods and services from a total of seven different government agencies were recorded in the financial year 2016/17.

The contracted amounts, which ranged $20,000 to $4.2 million, were for purchases of goods and services ranging from medical equipment, bulk stationery supplies, construction materials and works, technical assistance and more.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Management’s treasury operations manager, Russell Hynd, said the tenders and purchases were done under a procurement policy which has been in place for many years.

He said the policy was introduced as part of the Cook Islands Government Financial Policies and Procedures Manual in 2002.

Hynd added that in 2014, a standalone policy was introduced known as the Purchase and Sale of Goods & Services Policy, which applied the basic principles of accountability, transparency, fair competition and equal treatment in the purchase of goods or services for public use.

“This helps to ensure that the taxpayer funds obtain the best value by encouraging active participation by qualified suppliers, while avoiding preferential or discriminatory activities,” Hynd said.

The most recent review of the policy took place last year.

On October 4, 2016, Cabinet approved the Purchase and Sale of Goods and Services (PSGS) Policy 2016 which applies to all ministries, island administration and Crown funded agencies.

“The policy continues to reaffirm the commitment to accountability, transparency, fair competition and equal treatment,” Hynd said.

“The PSGS among other things outlines processes to be followed with regards to monetary limits and authority for government purchases and sales.”

Hynd said tendering for goods and services was a large feature of the PSGS policy.

The open tender process, he said, is a bidding process that is open to the market to provide offers for the provisions of goods and services.

These offers are evaluated and where appropriate, the Crown enters into a contract with the successful tenderer, Hynd added.

“All purchases over $60,000 must go through a tender process and goods and services of lesser amounts require three quotes.

“Agencies responsible for tenders must comply with the PSGS policy, which include process, documentation and proper approval requirements.”

Hynd said for each tender, anyone associated with the decision-making process is required to sign a conflict of interest declaration to be reviewed by the Head of the Ministry and the Tender Committee.

The requirement may result in exclusion from decision making or other forms of management to ensure the process remains fair, he said.

“Agencies are responsible for managing the tender process and cannot contract for goods or services with the preferred bidder until endorsed by the Tender Committee.

“The Tender Committee provides overall oversight on all larger monetary transactions. This committee is responsible for ensuring that a contestable, transparent, accountable, arm’s length and without favouritism (probity) process has been followed. Members of Cabinet are not part of the decision-making process once a tender process is underway.”

This policy is administered by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management and Hynd said it will continue to be reviewed to improve the efficiencies of their systems and to address issues that arise.