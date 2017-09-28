Protest against levies gets the wanted results

Prime Foods Managing Director Daniel Forsythe, and Produce Supervisor Peri Naslund, celebrate the price on mandarins won’t be going up this spring, thanks to tariffs being axed. 17092733

Fruit and vegetable levies that were set to push up the price of some produce this month until November 30 have been dropped.

The move follows calls from Prime Foods managing director Daniel Forsythe that the measure is unnecessary and hits locals’ pockets the most.

He had previously warned his customers that the costs for items such as mandarins and oranges, and melons would rise from 25 per cent up to 75 per cent.

Other staple vegetable items such as Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, courgettes, beetroot, beans and kale were tabled to rise by 25 per cent.

The levy was previously introduced to protect local growers. However, Forsythe did not agree with the tariffs, when a number of produce items in question were not even grown here, and if they were grown on the island, the season was very short.

“The tariffs are an unnecessary tax burden and health penalty on our customers, especially locals,” he said at the time.

Forsythe questioned why the levy was put in place each year, when the season for broccoli, beans, and oranges in the Cook Islands is not long enough to supply the local market.

Contacted in August by CINews, Secretary of Agriculture, Matairangi Purea, said the tariffs had been reviewed last year by former Financial Secretary, Richard Neves, and some had been removed.

He conceded Forsythe had made a good point and the tariffs needed to be reviewed further at ministerial level.

Previously the minister has admitted that growers in the Cook Islands cannot grow enough fresh produce to supply even 20 per cent of overall demand. The constant push to increase tourism is also seen as a serious challenge for the agriculture industry.

Forsythe now wishes to thank those responsible in MFEM and the Ministry of Agriculture for removing the tariffs.

The only two remaining produce items that will incur a tariff until November 30, are lettuce and cucumbers, due to local growers requiring industry protection.