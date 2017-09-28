‘Relax, but keep an eye out,’ police warn

Following two thefts in the last couple of days, police are reminding visitors to the island to be on guard.

A Cook Islands Police Service spokesman said a visitor from Auckland reported the theft of her iPhone from the beach at Muri while she was swimming on Monday morning.

“Beach areas around Rarotonga are at risk to thieves; even a location as peaceful and attractive as Muri Beach.”

On Monday night, Police received a complaint of a break-in at a tourist accommodation. A female visitor reported cash and duty free cigarettes missiing from the spare room of her accommodation in Kavera.

“The offender had cut open the fly screen on the window of the spare room, stealing cash from a wallet and the cigarettes. Police CIB officers are conducting investigations,” the spokesman said.