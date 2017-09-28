Something to celebrate

Captain Moko Kavana, along with 30 other A1 Meitaki recipients celebrated their success yesterday, as they danced to a jubilant Cook Islands beat at the A1 Meitaki Awards at Maire Nui Park. More photos in CINews soon. 17092730

World tourism day was celebrated in Kia Orana style with the third A1 Meitaki Awards at Maire Nui Park yesterday.

Over 100 locals spent their lunchtime commemorating tourism in the Cook Islands and celebrating individuals and teams who work tirelessly to do their bit within the Cook Islands tourism industry.

The event saw numerous passers-by stop and join in the fun.

Director of Destination Development Metua Vaiimene offered his warmest “kia orana” to all those attending, especially prime minister Henry Puna, and New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall.

Over 30 people were awarded for providing exceptional customer service to visitors.

“Through their friendly and professional customer service, members of the community continue to ensure that any of our visitors can access the wonders of our little paradise,” Vaiimene said.

Each recipient of the award could be seen sporting a smile as they were acknowledged by PM Puna and gifted with numerous ei.