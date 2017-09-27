Tourism Week focuses on local culture

This happy group of visitors learned to make flower ei with Cook Islands Tourism staff at Maire Nui Park yesterday. 17092625

Visitors to Rarotonga got a firsthand experience in the art of making flower ei during Tourism Week (Epetoma O Te Turoto) festivities yesterday at Maire Nui Park in Avarua.

With support from the Cook Islands Tourism staff and members of the community, a handful of tourists were able to observe and make their own ei on the second day of the week-long celebration.

Cook Islands Tourism director of destination development, Metua Vaiimene said the activities were a way of highlighting the importance of culture, arts and crafts, and community to the tourism industry.

“It’s also a fun way of engaging visitors with Tourism Week. After all, we are celebrating everything about tourism and our visitors are a central part of that,” he said.

Vaiimene said they had received a good response from the visitors to activities so far this week.

On Monday, a demonstration of tivaivai (traditional quilting and embroidery) was held.

World Tourism Day will be observed today and the A1 Meitaki Awards ceremony for Rarotonga will also be held.

The A1 Meitaki Awards recognise service excellence in the tourism industry and will be awarded to individuals and businesses nominated by visitors to the Cook Islands.

“We will be here every day this week except for Thursday, which is a state funeral day. Out of respect for