Tourism Week focuses on local culture

Mama Karika (Dame Margaret Makea Karika Ariki), we won’t be having an event on Thursday, but our visitors can come on Friday when we will have a coconut husking demonstration, raw fish making and our Ura fitness class.”
Meanwhile, members of the public can tune into Cook Islands Television tonight at 7.30pm to watch and hear an array of opinions and perspectives on the development of tourism in the Cook Islands.
Organised by Cook Islands Tourism, the topic for the tourism debate is, “That Tourism advances the wellbeing of resident Cook Islanders”. The panelists in the debate are Cook Islands Tourism Corporation staff, with three representing the affirmative team and three posing the negative aspects of the topic.
The affirmative team will include Metua Vaiimene, Sandee Cook and Nane Teokotai, while Daniel Fisher, Sieni Tiraa and Maire McFadzien make up the negative team.
“The timely debate has raised many valuable points to initiate some discussion around the future direction of tourism in the Cook Islands,” said Tiraa, the Cook Islands Tourism destination development coordinator and a member of the negative team.
“It was tough, being on the team that was against the statement that ‘Tourism advances the wellbeing of resident Cook Islanders,’ as I’m directly benefitting from this industry. However, we cannot remain blindsided to the challenges that this industry has created to our infrastructure, labour market base, environment, culture/traditions and people.”
The purpose of the debate is to encourage community conversation aligned with the release of a community survey.