Tereora on track for crucial exams

Study-mode time for Tereora College students was activated two weeks ago following the release of this year’s NCEA exam timetable.

These crucial exams will take place from November 8 to 30.

And as Landholdings Ltd continue towards finishing stage one of the Tereora College redevelopment, arrangements are underway to ensure minimal disruption during this time.

When senior students rest their pens for the year, junior students will relocate to the upper block until school ends on December 14.

This relocation will allow the contractor to carry out civil works including demolition of the existing administration building, rerouting of roads within the project site, construction of concrete paths, ramps and kerbs, and levelling of areas surrounding the two new buildings. Once this is completed, parking spaces will be created and works done to improve the access road and creek along the western boundary will begin.

The project remains on track for handover before school starts next year with 80 per cent of the technologies building and 70 per cent of the student research/administration buildings now complete.

Installation of ceiling fans, lights and air conditioning units at the technologies building began two weeks ago. Subcontractors are now in the process of completing all necessary wiring. Internal paintwork is near complete and all interior and exterior door frames have been installed.

Acoustic panels arrived recently and more than 60 per cent have been placed. A spokesperson for the project management team says this product has been used extensively throughout primary and secondary schools across New Zealand and Australia. It is renowned for its acoustic qualities and is available in a range of colours designed to make a learning environment more stimulating.

All internal walls and ceilings in the student research/administration building have been lined, including walls for the seminar room.

Aluminium tracks are being fixed within areas that will contain suspended ceiling tiles. All exterior walls except the western wall at the seminar room have been painted, and most of the aluminium window and door frames have been installed.

In the meantime, the project management team, Landholdings Ltd and all subcontractors for the Tereora College stage one construction would like to wish all NCEA students the very best for their exams.

“Their patience and understanding throughout the year is greatly appreciated,” the spokesperson said.

