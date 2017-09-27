Protecting against the sun and the rain

Whether you need your office chair re-covered, mesh installed on your windows in a bid to escape those pesky mosquitos, or maybe you need a new tarpaulin in time for summer; South Pacific Canvas can supply services to suit needs both big and small.

Business partners, Stefan Troy and Megan Collier relocated from Hamilton, New Zealand, after purchasing local company Weathermaster.

Troy has more than 24 years’ experience in the canvas-making trade in New Zealand and Collier has extensive experience in management and community relations; as such the pair are a great mix and have developed a business that serves to meet the community’s vast needs.

The business provides a variety of services such as constructing and installing clear screens and shade sails, canvas products and canvas repairs, as well as making covers for boats and consoles.

Additionally South Pacific Canvas covers truck and car seats, barbecue sets, machinery and even customises covers for boats.

The Rarotonga-based company also invites any residents or local businesses to reach out if they are in need of repairs for canvas or awning products; offering a superb range of blinds, shutters and umbrellas, while also stocking material to cover traditional drums.

If rain, sun or wind is a concern for your business or property, then South Pacific Canvas stock the correct supplies that will you get you through the mosquito-infested, troublesome wet seasons that drench the Cook Islands.

To contact the business, or request a quote, contact Troy or Collier on 25353 or 55312, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or find them on Facebook via, “southpacificcanvas”.