Just talk to us: Amnesty office

Introducing the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management team, from the Avarua Tax Amnesty Office: L-R Debt and Return Officer Tearii Maurangi, Team Leader Brenda Dashwood, Debt and Return Officer Noeline Teaurima, Debt and Return Officer Nga Takaiti, Debt and Return Officer Rima Moo, and Tax Advisory Officer Chiavanni Le’Mon. 17092601

That’s the message from the Tax Amnesty’s Office team leader Brenda Dashwood, following a “standard reminder letter” being sent out this week, advising members of the public of their outstanding tax debts; some of which they may not be aware of.

Dashwood says: “We don’t want people to be alarmed and just want to encourage individuals to come forward and talk to us about their tax situation.

“We are notifying the public and taxpayers that the Tax Amnesty is a programme to help people.

For instance, one individual who owed over $20,000 in taxes only had to pay around $6,000 under the amnesty,” adds tax advisory officer Chiavanni Le’Mon.

Over 2,000 printed letters, and an additional number of emails, will be sent over the next two weeks, and it is as simple as coming into the office to sort matters out, says Dashwood.

The Tax Amnesty Office is located just along from the Post Office in Takuvaine Rd opposite the Ministry of Justice.

The Tax Amnesty runs from August 1 until December 31 this year.

In August, at the opening of the Tax Amnesty Office, Finance minister Mark Brown said: “We’ve got to do as much as we can to encourage people to come in and take advantage of this, to not sit back and wait for people to come.

“Let’s go out there and give the helping hand for people to come.

“There will be a lot of our people who will have no idea how to take advantage of this opportunity that is before them, so we will try and make some resources available, so that they can benefit from this amnesty that will be in place until the end of December.”

The tax amnesty has been the source of some controversy since prime minister Henry Puna first annoucned it in December last year.