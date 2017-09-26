Barge finally hits the water

Its maiden “voyage” began back on August 8, when the barge slowly made its way from the Ara Metua back road from Rarotonga Welding and Steel Construction on the back of a truck, to Avatiu wharf.
It then sat idle awaiting a crane to lift it into the harbour to complete water testing. When a local crane couldn’t complete the job, the Ports Authority employed the Imua II’s container crane to lift it into the harbour last month. That attempt failed on August 24, when the sling securing the load snapped.
To avoid any further risks, the barge was this time loaded directly on to the ship. It was safely unloaded on Sunday in Arutanga harbour and is undergoing water testing this week.