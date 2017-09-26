Barge finally hits the water

The Ports Authority’s $500,000 Aitutaki barge, fi nally being loaded onto Imua II’s cargo hold, following weeks of delays and mishaps. 17092528

After several weeks delay, the Ports Authority Aitutaki barge was finally loaded safely onto container ship Imua II on Saturday.

Its maiden “voyage” began back on August 8, when the barge slowly made its way from the Ara Metua back road from Rarotonga Welding and Steel Construction on the back of a truck, to Avatiu wharf.

It then sat idle awaiting a crane to lift it into the harbour to complete water testing. When a local crane couldn’t complete the job, the Ports Authority employed the Imua II’s container crane to lift it into the harbour last month. That attempt failed on August 24, when the sling securing the load snapped.

To avoid any further risks, the barge was this time loaded directly on to the ship. It was safely unloaded on Sunday in Arutanga harbour and is undergoing water testing this week.