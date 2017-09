Following a final farewell for Dame Margaret Makea Karika at Karika Palace on Thursday morning at 9.00am, there will be a funeral procession for the late traditional leader along the Ara Tapu main road, and down Victoria Road to the National Auditorium for her State funeral.

Members of Ngati Karika and government departments such as Justice, will be involved in carrying a paata for Dame Margaret.

Following the state funeral, her casket will be carried past the outer island hostels to the Cook Islands Christian Church. A full programme will be published in Wednesday and Thursday’s CINews.

One of the Cook Islands’ most popular and highly respected traditional leaders, Dame Margaret, 98, passed away on Friday.