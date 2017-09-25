New JPs welcomed at Govt House



Vania Kenning, Janet Maki, Nadine Short-Newnham, Tangi Tereapii and Bob Williams were sworn in during a brief ceremony at Government House in Titikaveka.

Queens Representative Tom Marsters, his wife Tuaine and Justice and Health minister Nandi Glassie were all there, along with the families of the newly appointed JPs.

Each recipient was asked to swear their allegiance in upholding the judicial system.

“I swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and be a true allegiance to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State of the Cook Islands, her heirs and successors in accordance with the constitution and the law. So help me God,” each JP said.

Marsters addressed the five and congratulated them on their appointments.

“It is my pleasure to have you all here at Government House,” he said. “When I received the list of individuals for consideration, I can tell you I had no protestations to any of the recommendations.

“Because I saw in this list youth; I saw freshness, I saw credibility, I saw energy, I saw good standing in the community, I saw good family people, I saw a youth well educated, which is so important, and above all I saw God-fearing young men and women. And for those reasons I have no hesitation in your ability to do your job.

“Soon some of your senior colleagues will move on and retire, but I am heartened to see the next generation who will continue on.

“My understanding about the government, is that there are three main pillars that govern our democracy. The first is the prime minister and Cabinet, then there is parliament, and there is the judiciary for which you now represent.

“Your role is vital and I know you all have a few challenges ahead of you, but I have endless faith in each of you.

“So minister and secretary, I think the appointments of these new Justices of the Peace are absolutely great,” he said commending Glassie and Justice secretary Tingika Elikana.

“With the great support you will get from your families and your friends, you can’t go wrong.

“So I wish you all the best going forward, and congratulations.”.

The ceremony ended with a closing prayer from Eric Toleafoa and the room was filled with the scent of fresh frangipani as the new JPs were congratulated with scores of ei and endless hugs.

Court Registrar Claudine Henry-Anguna said each new JP would undergo training which would equip them in presiding over criminal matters in the Avarua High Court.