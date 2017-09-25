Pageant off to a perfect start

Miss Cook Islands Felicia George (fourth from the left) will hand over her crown to her successor tonight in the Miss Cook Islands Pageant fi nale at the National Auditorium. Contestants in this year’s pageant include Miss Enuamanu Lydia Tariu Simonis, Miss Tongareva Porau Soatini, Miss Palmerston Bianca Barone, Miss Manihiki Rosemarie Trego, Miss Aitutaki Kathleen Enoka, Miss Pukapuka Ernestina Bonsu–Maro and Miss Takitumu Rititia Sellars.

The Miss Cook Islands Pageant went off to a scintillating start with the talent night on Thursday at the National Auditorium.

The seven contestants took the stage, showcasing an array of talents to the delight of the crowd that turned up to the opening night of the three-day biennial pageant.

The contestants to this year’s pageant include Miss Enuamanu - Lydia Tariu Simonis, Miss Tongareva - Porau Soatini, Miss Palmerston - Bianca Barone, Miss Manihiki - Rosemarie Trego, Miss Aitutaki - Kathleen Enoka, Miss Takitumu - Rititia Sellars and Miss Pukapuka, Ernestina Bonsu–Maro.

Miss Cook Islands Pageant Association president Clee Marsters was delighted with the level of performances, and hailed the contestants for putting on a grand show during the talent night.

“The performances were all amazing. In fact all seven contestants have lifted the level of performances compared to the previous years. We are very excited about the whole talent night.”

The talent night carries 25 per cent of the total marks the contestants are judged on and Marsters said it was one of the major features of the pageant.

“This is very important because our pageant is held under the same model as the Miss South Pacific Islands Pageant where talent is required.

“Most of the other pageants internationally also require talent performances because it’s not just about the beauty … it’s beauty, brains and the talent.”

Yesterday, the contestants took part in the pre-pageant interview at Crown Beach Resort where they had to answer a series of questions.

They appeared before a panel of judges including JP Georgina Keenan-Williams, Stan Wolfgramm and former Miss Cook Islands, Engara Gosselin.

“The girls were interviewed individually by a panel of judges. They were given 10-15 minutes to answer a series of questions that the judges compiled. All the girls will basically be answering the same set of questions,” Marsters said.

The pre-pageant interview contributes 35 per cent towards the total mark.

Marsters said the interview section demonstrated the contestants’ ability to interact with the public and their knowledge on key issues.

The pageant will end tonight with the beach wear and gown competition followed by the stage question and the crowning, during which the current Miss Cook Islands, Felicia George, will hand over her crown to her successor.

George represented the country well as the reigning Miss Cook Islands, finishing third in the Miss Asia Pacific Pageant last year.

This is the highest achieved by any Miss Cook Islands contestant at an international pageant.

The top two from this year’s pageant will get a chance to represent the Cook Islands at the Miss Pacific Pageant in Fiji and Miss Asia Pacific International in Philippines.

The Miss Cook Islands Pageant started in 1979 and has sent many title holders to different pageants over the years.

The entry fee to tonight’s show, which will start at 7.30pm is $10