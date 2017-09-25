Keeping an eye on animal issues

Research suggests that around 15 per cent of pollution entering Rarotonga lagoon is caused by animal waste which is entering into the stream and other freshwater sources, all of which eventually make it into the lagoon.

Most of this pollution is caused by pigs, but cows and goats kept too close to streams can cause the same problems.

According to the Environment Act 2003, pigs and all livestock must be kept at least five metres from any streams or flowing water – and that’s something the National Environment Services (NES) wants animal owners to remember.

NES has a programme which sends teams out into the community to educate them about the requirements of the Environment Act, says advisory and compliance manager Vavia Tangatataia.

"The type of work, we do for the safe keeping of our environment, and it's mostly targeted to community groups and schools on the island," said NES manager of advisory and compliance Vavia Tangatataia.

“NES, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has also included this issue in the annual Tutaka program, whereby all pig pens and tethered animals near the streams are noted, with a thorough follow-up by NES officers straight after the Tutaka.

The Ministry of Health’s Tutaka programme ensures property owners are keeping their sections in good order, as inspectors look out for illegally-built or poorly-maintained septic systems, open drainage, overgrown grass or hedges, and animals tied up too close to the house.

“This has proven successful, however we have some cheeky individuals moving their pigs away from the streams before the Tutaka and then returning them after,” Tangatataia says.

“We do have a small team for monitoring purposes and at times they receive complaints about these piggeries.”

In most cases issues are dealt with immediately, he says.

“The help of individuals in reporting these cases is very much appreciated and we do encourage members of the public to report such incidents to us if possible.”

However, Tangatataia notes there has been a dramatic drop in reporting to NES on these issues – and he says that’s a good thing.

“To us this is a good indication that the message is slowly getting through at the community level.”