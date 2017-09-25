Sewing course boosts designer

Georgina TJ Varu (centre) models her self-designed dresses. With her are one-year-old niece Alexis, student Keelyn Higgins and beauty therapy tutor Suzanne Travers. 17092240

A Cook Islands Tertiary Training Institute (CITTI) course has been a real confidence-booster for young entrepreneur Georgina TJ Varu.

Varu, who runs her own clothing brand called “Inemoana”, took part in the CITTI “sew a dress” course in July this year.

Varu said she had some experience with sewing machines and designing clothing before the course, but now has the confidence to take her business further.

The 24-year-old began her business over two years ago selling tie-dyed block prints and artificial head ei.

Varu said doing the “sew a dress” course made her feel freshly inspired about her business.

“Prior to the course, I had some experience and knew how to play around on the (sewing) machine but I wasn’t as confident as I am now since taking the course.”

Varu said the three-week course led by local tutor Tangi Mataroa, helped improve her knowledge and assurance in making dresses.

“When the course finished, I was practicing just about every day and I could see the improvement and felt confident to add little touches and different things to my designs.”

During the course, Varu completed two dresses for herself, as well as three children’s dresses.

“It’s a lot easier for me now, and I am much more efficient which comes in handy, especially because I get a lot of last-minute orders.”

Varu says she is still learning as she goes, but as she progresses, she should be able to complete much more complicated styles and designs.

“It has helped a lot, even for my own clothing. If I want a dress, I can just whip it up,” she said, laughing.

Varu runs Inemoana from her home in Arorangi but one day hopes to have her own shop.

The name IneMoana is a combination of Varu’s middle names, Tuaine and Teremoana.

Becoming her own boss and striving for success are the main motivations behind her business.

“I just like being my own boss. I like the flexible hours, especially because I look after my two little nieces during the day.”

Varu encourages anyone of any age to continue to strive to learn.

“If I decide to do something I stick to it, and whatever the outcome is, I take it as being a life lesson and focus on learning from it for next time.”

CITTI director Caroline Medway-Smith seeing young people applying techniques and using them in their own businesses is the ultimate goal.

“Tangi (Mataroa) who has given back into the community has enabled Georgina (Varu) and others to go on and achieve wonderful things for themselves.”