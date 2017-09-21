It’s the holiday of a lifetime…

The super yacht moored this week at Avatiu wharf is said to be one of the fi nest catamarans of its size ever built. 17092017

The Kulikovsky family from Sao Paulo in Brazil, are on the family holiday of a lifetime, sailing the Pacific in their super yacht Orion.

Tatiana Kulikovsky says it has been many years of planning to get this far and so far she and husband Sergio are really enjoying the adventure with their young family.

They have been home-schooling their four children Daniel 14, Daphne 12, Nathan 10, and Maya 4, along the way, around the coast of South America and now through the Pacific. And what a real world education they are getting!

They have already clocked up a few thousand nautical miles travelling from Brazil to Galapagos Island, and across to French Polynesia. They arrived in Avatiu earlier this week from Bora Bora.

Sergio Kulikovsky says they are “taking a year out.”

They are Jewish, and their holiday coincides with the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, which they celebrated last night.

According to the Jewish calendar, it is the year 5778, and according to tradition this is a year of deep reflection.

Back in Brazil, Sergio works in IT for various companies, so celebrating Rosh Hashanah for him literally means turning off his cellphone and unplugging from the world, while he and his family reflect on their blessings.

And that is exactly what they have been doing, as they glide along the pacific on their 28 metre long catamaran.

The Kulikovskys farewell Avatiu harbour this week, heading north to Aitutaki, Palmerston and Suwarrow, and eventually on to New Zealand.