Cook Islands Tourism Corporation will launch Epetoma o te Turoto or Tourism Week on Monday, with the theme, “2017 the Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development”, which has been declared by the United Nations.

Tourism Week will be observed from Monday to Friday with a number of activities planned to be held at the Maire Nui Park, across the road from Banana Court, daily from 11.30am to 1pm.

Metua Vaiimene, director of destination development at Cook Islands Tourism, said the purpose of the week was to celebrate all things relating to the industry. It was also to highlight that tourism is everyone’s business.

“The tourism sector is the key driver of the Cook Islands economy, which contributes to over 60 per cent of its GDP. This week has been set aside to acknowledge individuals and businesses who have provided outstanding service within the tourism industry in Rarotonga and Aitutaki, to highlight the positive and negative impacts of tourism, to raise tourism awareness and most importantly, spread the Kia Orana spirit.”

“Tourism Week celebrates all things relating to tourism, and the activities at Maire Nui Park will highlight Cook Islands culture and heritage as a key part of the tourism industry,” said destination development coordinator Siena Tiraa.

“Starting each day at 11.30am a local stringband will entertain, followed by the activity for the day.”

On Monday, a demonstration of tivaivai (traditional quilting and embroidery) will be held. The demonstration will be free for all visitors and will run from 12pm to 1pm.

On Tuesday, there will be an ei making demonstration to teach visitors more about the styles of head and neck garlands common to the Cook Islands.

The World Tourism Day will be observed on Wednesday. Following the 11.30am string‐band, the A1 Meitaki Awards ceremony will be held.

The A1 Meitaki Awards recognise service excellence in the tourism industry and will be awarded to individuals and businesses nominated by visitors to the Cook Islands.

On Thursday, coconut husking and grating demonstration will be held, followed by an ika mata-making demonstration.

“Friday will see us celebrating our culture when the nearby Top Shape Gym Ura Fitness class is held at Maire Nui Park from 12pm for an hour. Ura Fitness is the local fitness craze involving Cook Islands and Polynesian dancing.”

Cook Islands Tourism wants the public to get involved in tourism week by participating in the activities.

You can also watch the Cook Islands Tourism’s national televised tourism debate on Tuesday or get your workplace to join in the fun for Friday’s Kia Orana Day.

- Release