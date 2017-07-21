Assembly matters turn to fundraising

Fundraising was the order of the day between proceedings at the Cook Islands Christian Church 32nd General Assembly in Nikao yesterday.

Calls for donations for funds to build a new Nikao pastor’s residence were made in conjunction with colourful entertainment and singing. Multiple cash offerings were handed over during the half-hour fundraising session.

This was similar to a fundraiser held earlier in the week where assembly attendees also raised $9,700 in 30 minutes towards a new CICC Sunday School Hall at Matavera.

Earlier yesterday morning the Assembly held nominations for new executives for the church which will be voted upon today at Arorangi CICC.

A Takamoa Theological College student attendee Tuatai Piniata said it was good to see nominations being held in such a non-competitive spirit, with potential self-nominated people sitting down to let others be nominated ahead of them.

Piniata started a new CICC church in Dunedin two years ago and will be ordained as a minister with 17 other theological students this Saturday at the new Missionary Hall in Avarua.

There are 23 church branches of CICC in the Cook Islands, 20 in New Zealand and 18 in Australia. All are overseen by ordained ministers trained at the organisation’s theological training institute at Takamoa, Rarotonga.