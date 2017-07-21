Progress on Apii Nikao ‘exceptional’

Construction of an Early Childhood Education (ECE) building, main building and senior school at Apii Nikao is well underway.

In a media statement released yesterday, a spokesperson for the The Apii Nikao Project Coordinating Committee said the main building would house a multi-purpose room, administration offices, junior and intermediate schools and facilities for food and wood-work technology.

Each building will feature flexible learning spaces and break-out spaces for individual or smaller group learning.

“China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) is making exceptional progress considering that the initial construction timelines was reduced from 18 months to eight months,” the spokesperson said.

To minimise noise disruption during school hours and remain on track with the construction programme, contractors have worked extra hours in the evenings. Most of the ECE building’s structural elements including concrete floor beams, columns and roof beams, are in place.

“Formwork at the ECE building has been removed and contractors are in the process of completing the steel and form work for the structural elements in the main building and senior school. At the southern end of the construction site, finishing touches to the realigned stormwater drain are complete. The old stormwater drain has been removed to make way for the foundations of the senior school building.”

Term two will end at 2pm today (Friday) and Tapatea road will be closed to the public to allow contractors to continue making progress without distractions. The road will re-open to the public when term three starts on Monday August 7. Until then, the public is advised to observe all traffic and safety warning signs.

A gate keeper and site watchman has been appointed to monitor the movement of vehicles and personnel in and out of the project site and prevent children from entering the site unattended. Meanwhile, CCECC is looking for local labourers and block layers to fasttrack construction works. Those wishing to register interest should phone Mr Gao (construction manager) on 72420. The spokesperson said the China Railway Fifth Survey and Design Institute Group Co. Ltd (CRCC) had been appointed as construction supervisor.

“Their primary role is to ensure the project designs, specifications and quality standards are being achieved. Designs are also based off those originally designed by the Cook Islands Investment Corporation (CICC) back in 2014/2015. CIIC also has a project manager onsite daily. Like CRCC, his primary role is to ensure that practices align with local standards and regulations.

“The Apii Nikao Project Coordinating Committee acknowledge the community for their patience as we endeavour to deliver a school that meets the quality, environmental and functional needs of the school,” the spokesperson said.

- Release