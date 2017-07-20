Marine students have a whale of a time

The 2017 whale season is officially well underway and it’s turning out to be a cracker so far.

And a 10-year-old student from Te Uki Ou school has claimed the first recorded whale sighting for the year.

At lunchtime on Wednesday of last week, Dallas Rongokea was looking out at the sea from the school’s elevated playground, aka “the Whale Watch Tower”, when he spotted a whale spouting about 100m from shore, just outside the reef.

A group of six students of the school were already eagerly anticipating the first sighting more than most. That’s because one of the students is nine-year-old Gracie Newman, the youngest member of Nan Hauser’s whale research team.

As part of the Te Uki Ou “Future Me” programme, run by teacher Amy Koekemoer, the individual children identified marine niology as their potential future career aspiration.

The students are known as “the Marine Team” and have been recording sightings the past few weeks in their scientific hand book Kotouku Marine, Kotouku being their class name.

The data is then passed onto locally based whale biologist Nan Hauser, who uses the data in her official whale sightings for the year.

As a scientist who lives and breathes the ocean, Hauser is inspiring a new generation of marine biologists who say they want to “help to protect sea-life, learn more about the ocean, study marine animals and discover new species”.

It’s a real community effort on Rarotonga, she explains, relying heavily on daily whale sightings from fisherman to continue her research, as well as her “citizen scientists” at the school.

Last year she recorded a record 383 sightings.

A month into this season and so far there have been 21humpback sightings, from all around the island:

Hauser is now fine-tuning her new research boat that was generously donated to provide Hauser and her team of scientists improved safety on the water.

She says the mood on the boat can be compared to a hospital’s emergency room, with a real sense of urgency as they continue work on their whale data collection.

This includes photo ID of tail flukes, dorsal fins, and lateral pigmentation, as well as genetic DNA screening studies, including blue carbon, stable isotopes, micro-biology, surface and underwater behaviour, and acoustics - recording unique whale songs and vocalisations.

Hauser will be joined by marine biology students and supporters from all over the world travelling from as far away from Europe, Mozambique, the United States, Italy, Germany, New Zealand, Fiji, Philippines and Tahiti.

If you would like to help Nan and the Cook Islands Whale Research team to spot whales this season, text or call the team on mobile: 55-666 or alert them on VHF radio under “Whale Research”.