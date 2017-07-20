CICC focuses on youth, overseas missions

The Cook Islands Christian Church has focused on the community, our youth, and overseas missions, during their 32nd General Assembly held in Rarotonga this week.

The assembly began on Sunday morning at Titikaveka, and has been strongly supported, with well over 250 attendees from Rarotonga and all over the Pa Enua.

CICC Avarua Secretary Deacon Makiere Poila, said throughout the week there would be meetings and workshops in all three of the Vaka to allow local members the opportunity to attend and raise any issues on work currently being done by the church.

They met at Ngatangiia CICC on Monday, and Matavera CICC on Tuesday, the latter meeting including a joint Climate Change and NES presentation.

The meeting Ngatangiia meeting focused on “not leaving anyone behind” in the community and looking out for “our neighbour”.

One future outcome from the Matavera gathering will see CICC church leaders teaching and encouraging young people back to traditional ways of practicing activities such as agriculture and fishing, with the aim of connecting them to the environment and encouraging sustainability.

Yesterday saw the official General Assembly gathering at Ziona Tapu in Avarua continue with reports delivered by CICC pesident Rev Tuaine Ngametua, and Takamoa Theological College principal Iana Aitau.

Aitau advised CI News that their report is presented to the congregation every two years. He explained that right now the college is focused on expanding the church base from the Cook Islands further into New Zealand and Australia, where the Cook Islands community is already strongly represented.

He said CICC are looking to expand into rural areas such as Mission Beach in Queensland, Australia, where a large contingent of people from Pukapuka work in the banana industry.

They are also eyeing Cairns, where there is a large community of Cook Islanders from Penrhyn, as well as Perth and Adelaide.

The church is also looking to reestablish former missionary ties to Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Samoa, as well as looking further afield into China, Myanmar, and Thailand.

A new school set up to train new missionaries will open on Saturday near the Takamoa Theological College.

The Assembly will continue at 8am today at Nikao CICC and at Arorangi CICC on Friday. There will be a break in proceedings on Saturday, and a closing service will be held Sunday at Titikaveka CICC.