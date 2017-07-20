Vaikura slay opposition in Dragon’s Den

Vaikura Team took out the top prize of a $1000 grant at this year’s BCI Young Enterprise Scheme Dragon’s Den event, hosted last Wednesday by the Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce at the Islander Hotel.

Tropical Twist and I'cessories each received a $500 grant, with prizes provided by the Bank of the Cook Islands and the Rotary Club of Rarotonga.

During the evening four teams from Tereora College’s business and economics classes presented their business cases to a panel of four judges, who then grilled them on their products and strategies.

The event is a key part of the Young Enterprise Scheme, a programme designed to assist students in developing real world business skills.

“The Young Enterprise Scheme started in 2014 and ran for two years under NZAID funding, administered by the Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce,” said Chamber of Commerce president Stephen Lyon.

“After funding stopped, the Chamber of Commerce worked to find funding to keep the programme running. This year the Young Enterprise Scheme was thankfully supported by the Bank of the Cook Islands.”

The 2016 YES programme produced the first product to go from a school project to commercial reality. SELT designs produces and supplies caps and bucket hats to Tereora College and is in the process of extending their market and range, focusing on the needs of Cook Islands schools.

Says Lyon: "The YES programme is a great way for students to get a taste of some of the key aspects of running a business. It is not necessarily about having the best product, it is a learning programme designed to give young Cook Islanders a window into operating a business."

Lyon says the YES programme is just one of the ways the Chamber supports the Cook Islands community. Other programmes include the Business Mentoring Scheme, and the recent agricultural development grants programme. The Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce thanks The Bank of the Cook Islasnds, Rarotonga Rotary Club and the Islander Hotel for making this year's Dragon’s Den a success. - Release