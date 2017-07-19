CI, China mark 20-year bond

Twenty years of friendship and cooperation between the Cook Islands and China were celebrated at a special reception at the Edgewater Resort on Monday night.

Around 130 people attended the reception including His Excellency Du Qiwen, Special Envoy for the Pacific Islands Forum, Wang Lutong, Ambassador to New Zealand and the Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna, Cabinet ministers, government and Opposition MPs and traditional leaders.

In his speech, Puna paid tribute to the “visionary leaders” of both China and the Cook Islands, who 20 years ago, had been undeterred by the differences between the two countries but instead, had the foresight to focus on opportunities, and cement a relationship which would prove beneficial for our people in the years to follow.

He acknowledged the presence of former High Commissioner to New Zealand, Iaveta Short, who had signed the Joint Communique which formalised relations between the two countries in 1997.

Despits stark differences in the size of the two countries, China and the Cook Islands had made notable achievements together in their 20-year partnership, Puna added.

“Indeed, our co-operation in some areas has even been pioneering by world standards!

“Te Mato Vai, for example, was the very first trilateral co-operation project in the world involving China, a developing country (the Cook Islands) and a developed country (New Zealand). A world first!”

Puna’s wide-ranging speech covered the political relationship between the two countries as well as economic cooperation, climate change, trade and cultural exchanges and diplomacy.

“China has a crucial leadership role to play in world affairs, and the Cook Islands and the Pacific look to China for leadership in the global community, on the great issues of our time, including climate change.”

Touching on the future, Puna said he envisaged a future of enhanced connectivity for the Cook Islands and China, with the approval by the New Zealand Government of five-year multiple entry visas for nations of the People’s Republic of China opening up a potentially huge market for Chinese visitors.

