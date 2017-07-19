Motorist hits the wall in Maraerenga

Just one motor vehicle accident was reported to police over the weekend, and happily for police and long-suffering visitors and residents, there were no burglaries.

At about 9.36pm on Friday night police responded to a motor vehicle accident in Maraerenga on the main road opposite the CI News building. Officers said the accident allegedly occurred when a motorist tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian and collided with a wall.

At about 7.40pm on Friday night police were called to a family dispute in Tikioki. A young male was removed from the residence. Police say alcohol was a factor in the incident.

At about 3.30am on Saturday police responded to a domestic dispute in Inave. A male person was arrested after allegedly assaulting his partner. “Alcohol was also a factor in this dispute,” a police spokesman said.

Police responded to another domestic dispute, this time in Matavera at 11.20 on Saturday night. Again alcohol was again a contributing factor.

Police received two complaints of motorcycle theft over the weekend. A motorcycle reported taken from an establishment in Avarua on Friday Night 14th July 2017. The vehicle has been recovered and a young male person also apprehended.

At about 9.33am on Sunday 16th July 2017 a young woman of Nikao reported her blue Honda Daelim motorcycle taken from her residence sometime on Saturday night was still Missing.

Police also responded to the alleged theft of a mobile phone at Nikao on Sunday.

Two males were arrested over the weekend on charges of assaulting a female and contempt of court. They will all appear before the Avarua High Court this week. Police responded to six callouts over the weekend involving excessive noise. Calls were received from Pue, Tupapa, Takuvaine, Nikao, Akaoa and Betela. Police warned those involved closed down parties and issued abatement notices. The incidents prompted more warnings from police that residents should be more considerate of their neighbours.

Meanwhile, police thank members of the public for their assistance and cooperation over the weekend.

“We are also asking everyone to look after their children, be mindful of your neighbours, be vigilant in keeping your homes and properties secure and be considerate on the roads.

- Release/CS