Challenge winners reap rewards

Formula TMS Challenge winner Apii Greg is fl anked by Zuu generals Puna Hiro (left) and Teariki Pureau at the TMS Fitness awards night on Saturday. 17071701

A group of health and fitness enthusiasts over the weekend celebrated their achievements after a 10-week challenge with Zuu affiliate/trainer Tamaiti Samson.

The Formula TMS Challenge and POD Power Challenge had over 50 people participating and the top performers were rewarded with prizes at Café Ariki on Saturday night.

The challenges were conducted by TMS Fitness founder Samson with the help of his Zuu generals Puna Hiro and Teariki Pureau.

Samson was pleased with the achievement of the group and hailed them for toiling hard to achieve their personal goals.

Apii Greg walked away with the main prize in the Formula TMS 10 Weeks Challenge, followed by Jezebel Karika.

Greg lost 15.7 kilograms, 13.1 per cent body fat and gained 2.7 per cent muscle mass.

The “most improved” award went to April Revake, while Nina Wichman received the “most consistent” prize.

Paul Ongoua scooped the “most committed” prize while Rua Tiaiti was named the most outstanding member.

In the POD Power 8 Weeks Challenge which is restricted to 10 to 12 people, Mary Wigmore was named the winner.

“The group is dominated by females but it’s good to see the number of males increasing in every challenge,” Samson said.

“It’s also pleasing to see the women are stepping up and winning the main prizes. But everyone who enters this challenge is a winner.

“Turning up to a session is already a gain for the members and I’m pleased to have had the opportunity to train such dedicated group of people.”

The next challenge will start on July 24.

Those who are interested can contact Samson on 72245 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Samson thanked sponsors Prime Foods Limited, Air Rarotonga, Beachcomber, Techtro Solutions, Pacific Apparel, Koka Lagoon, Matex/Napa girls, 3Brothers Barber Shop, Reefside, Danny Raina (Paintball Kuki) and ZuuChimp for their support.