Fuel price drops good news for consumers

Fuel prices in the Cook Islands have dropped, with petrol now costing 7 cents a litre less than before.

The Price Tribunal has issued the July price order for Rarotonga and all islands, with reductions in the price of petrol, diesel and LPG.

There is a 7 cent per litre decrease in the maximum wholesale and retail prices for petrol on Rarotonga and a 2 cent per litre decrease in the price of diesel, while the cost of LPG has gone down 5 cents a kilogram.

The maximum retail price that petrol can be sold to the public on Rarotonga is $2.03 cents a litre, with the maximum retail price for diesel set at $2.00 and $4.16 per kg for LPG.

“The price reductions reflect an oversupply in fuel which has placed some downward pressure on global prices for petrol and diesel,” said Price Tribunal president, Tatiana Burn.

“However, despite the marked drop in global prices for LPG over May and June, we are expecting larger LPG price reductions to the Cook Islands will appear in future price orders later this year.”

The latest price order sets the maximum allowable retail prices for petrol, diesel and LPG on Rarotonga and all Pa Enua. Full details of the new prices are contained in the new published price order and can also be accessed by contacting the Consumer Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The new prices took effect from July 15 and will remain in force for the next two months until the next price order is issued in September 2017. Price inspections will be carried out and breach orders will be issued where there is non-compliance.

Consumers should expect to see the new prices clearly displayed at service stations for these price controlled.

