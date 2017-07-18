Seminar celebrates China relationship

Foreign Aff airs secretary Tepaeru Herrmann meets the Special Envoy for the Pacifi c Island Forum Du Qiwen as the Wellington, New Zealand-based Ambassador for the Peoples Republic of China, Wang Lutong looks on. 17071721

Friendship was in the air during a seminar at the University of South Pacific Monday, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Cook Islands and Chinese diplomatic relations.

Special Envoy for the Pacific Island Forum, Du Qiwen, was the special guest for the event, along with members of his delegation including the Ambassador for the Peoples Republic of China in Wellington, New Zealand, His Excellency Wang Lutong.

Representing the Cook Islands was the Minister of Internal Affairs, Albert Nicholas and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Tepaeru Herrmann, who spoke passionately about the relationship between the two countries and overcoming cultural differences.

“It is my privilege to deliver some remarks on behalf of the government,” said Nicholas. “The theme of today’s seminar is “a future of enhanced connectivity,” and today, we celebrate 20 years of a special friendship.

“It’s special in many ways because we could not be more different. China has a population of over a billion citizens, and the Cook Islands with a mere 16,000 people. The language is another one.

“Yet we have achieved more over the last 20 years, together, in spite of these. China has contributed significantly over this period, forwarding our development aspirations in building infrastructure including the police headquarters and the Ministry of Education.”

Nicholas also noted how important the Chinese had been in aiding the Cook Islands goal in becoming relevant internationally, though he stressed the point that the relationship was not a one-way street.

“China has supported our desire to pursue a more independent foreign policy and work with our island neighbours to give the Pacific a stronger platform on the international stage. They have consistently supported our voice on the international stage.

“The Cook Islands have also supported China in a number of important ways, and especially its own desire to be able to determine international affairs freely, from outside international interference. We have collaborated on a number of issues, including the global health, education and maritime.”

He went on to say that what made this possible was the fact that China did not look down on their partner, that there was a mutual respect that had benefitted both populations.

“We have achieved great things through our partnership over the last 20 years. Government-to-government connectivity with multiple reciprocal visits and a genuine meeting of equals from our highest hierarchy

“These have been the hallmarks of our relationship, and the foundation upon which we must revolve a future of enhanced connectivity.”

One of the benefits from this relationship is that since the opening of the Confucius Classroom at USP, more than 120 Cook Islanders have studied Chinese.

Qiwen followed Nicholas’s speech by providing the Chinese point of view of the relationship, only after making light of his red-coloured shirt

“I just learned last night that the official colour of the Cook Islands is green, so I hope that I’m not wearing the colours of your sporting rivals,” Qiwen laughed.

“I want to thank the Cook Island government for organising this seminar,” Qiwen said. “After 20 years, we’ve seen a young boy grow into a charming man. Strong, keen and brimming with confidence. I’m sure all of you agree, that is the right way to describe our relations.

“After Puna and Xi Jinping (Chinese president) met in Fiji, they decided to upgrade our relations to a strategic partnership, based on mutual respect. Mutual respect and pragmatism are the most succinct features of China Cook Islands relations.

“We’ve always been working on equal footing, on whatever issues. It is no exaggeration to say that China and Cook Islands relations are exemplary in many aspects. Going forward, from a new starting point, China is ready to work with the Cook Islands for many years to come.”

Following the seminar, at the Edgewater Hotel, prime minister Henry Puna expounded on the earlier comments, discussing how important the Chinese economic contributions had been.

“Twenty years ago, we were facing significant economic and financial challenges,” the PM said, “and today, our economy is the strongest it has ever been and we have made significant strides towards being a clean and green nation.”

“We have a private sector-led economy, with one of the highest GDP per capita in the Pacific.

“Our credit ratings are stable, and since 1996, we have maintained strict control within our prescribed borrowing ratios.

“Our administrative systems are more robust, transparent and fair.

“In education, our literacy and numeracy rates are over 90 per cent.

“Our islands have improved public infrastructure, with continuous upgrades to schools, health facilities, airports, ports, water supply, roads, and so forth.”

“I believe China’s respect for our self-determination of our development agenda has been the key to our fruitful co-operation for these twenty years, and today, I can say with confidence, we are firmly in the driving seat of our country’s development agenda.”