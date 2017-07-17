United voice for Maori and Pacific politics

The Maori Party and One Pacifi c sign an historical political agreement. Cook Islands representative Dr Joe Williams is front centre. 17071110

In what has been seen as a major step forward for all Pacific people residing in New Zealand, the political party One Pacific has signed an historical agreement with the Maori Party.

The covenant, or “He Kawenata” was signed late last month and signifies the first time in history that Pacifica people and Maori have signed any form of formal agreement between themselves.

The Kawenata is based on mutual respect with “mana and mamalu” (dignity) and unites the two parties in the political arena, giving Maori and Pacific people a united voice in the upcoming New Zealand election.

One Pacific will put forward up to nine nominees for consideration as Maori Party general seat candidates.

One Pacific co-leader Dr Joe Williams says One Pacific will campaign hard for their Pacific candidates under the Maori Party ticket.

One Pacific and their communities will give their vote to the Maori Party both for the Electorates and Party Vote.

Election manoeuvring aside, the move is seen as a positive move forward as no other political party has ever entered into an agreement with Pacific people to assist them in their specific progress and aspirations in New Zealand.

Williams says One Pacific approached the Maori Party and the Kawenata was only made possible by them being accepting and willing to forge a partnership with Pacific people and their communities

“This is history in our and my lifetime,” said co-leader Aiiloilo Dr. Elise Puni, who represents Samoa.

Williams says the Maori Party and One Pacific will collaborate on incorporating their shared aspirations for anau in policies that will be included in the Maori Party policy manifesto.

- CT/Release