MP takes road repair into own hands

Traffic backed up and blocking the road, tourists dangerously dodging oncoming vehicles, buses hogging the medium strip, while the odd stray dog wanders across the road for good measure.

Not to mention the further havoc caused when the road near the markets becomes flooded.

If you haven’t already guessed, we’re talking about what has long been a problem spot for traffic on the island: Muri beach, especially the stretch through the village past the markets.

To get some background on why this issue is still impacting so badly on the area, which according to some is becoming a potential hazard zone for tourists, CI News spoke to Captain Tama, aka the Democratic Party MP for Ngatangiia, Tama Tuavera.

On a warm Thursday afternoon last week I met with Tuavera, who was already out doing road repairs in his constituency himself with the help of a couple of his employees from Captain Tama’s Lagoon Cruizes.

He had a sweat up as he poured out scoria onto the side of the road from a wheelbarrow, fore spreading it around evenly with a size 10 jandal. The scoria, he mentions, was purchased out of his own pocket and not from his pool of constituency funds.

The problem he explains, while pacing across the street to illustrate the measurement in strides, is the road was originally 4 metres wide, but due to flooding and erosion is now only 3 metres.

He’s been promised a new footpath and road repairs previously by government, but he says the project is being delayed by the long-awaited Te Mato Vai project.

In the meantime, cars are now parking on what should normally be part of the road, which in turn leaves just enough room for foot traffic or a foot path.

While we are talking we are joined by local resident Carl Hunter who also vents his frustration. He explains he recently had to buy four new tyres for his car, thanks to all the potholes around the area.

He strongly feels the village is being ignored by government, even though it’s the centre of tourism on the island.

“You come here and tourists are everywhere - and I’m embarrassed. I’ve been to a lot of places, such as Bali, and it’s not as bad as this. And when it’s raining it’s a real safety concern.”

Hunter says he is confused by what is happening in other Vakas where road upgrades such as the Tukuvaine valley road project don’t seem to be a problem.

“How many tourists go up there? Why does that get priority over this?”

He says the area is a flagship for Rarotonga and the road is nearly as important as the lagoon – with the market, shops, cruise companies, and surrounding resorts bringing in a huge amount of tax revenue.

Flashback to April 2015 and Tuavera was speaking out this very same issue.

To his obvious dismay, nothing has changed.