Brown in Tonga for GCF meeting

Finance minister Mark Brown is in Tonga to attend the Green Climate Fund’s Structured Dialogue with the Pacific.

The meeting organised in collaboration with the governments of the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia will be held from July 18 to 21.

The Structured Dialogue with the Pacific bring together key stakeholders to increase the involvement of Pacific island countries with the GCF and to accelerate the implementation of GCF projects and programmes approved in the Pacific.

The four-day gathering will provide an opportunity for countries and Accredited Entities to share their experiences in engaging with the Fund across key areas. According to GCF, an expected outcome of the Dialogue includes helping countries identify Accredited Entities, including private sector partners, to support the design and development of country-owned GCF funding proposals that are ambitious and speak to countries’ climate action aspirations and the Fund’s mandate.

“At the 2016 event, 14 Pacific countries presented project ideas clustered across three areas: scaling up access to energy, climate proofing infrastructure and enhancing community resilience,” the Fund said in a statement.

Brown is expected to return home later this week.