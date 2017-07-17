Bid to boost locally-grown produce

On Mangaia, fi ve young leaders are being trained in organic farming practices so they can supply local markets, as well as export crops to Rarotonga. Pictured are three of the trainee farmers harvesting a healthy crop of carrots. 17011372

The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) is working on strategies to support increased local production of fruits and vegetables to compete with expensive imported produce.

The agricultural sector, which accounted for 3.3 per cent of nominal GDP in 2015/16, has lost significant ground against other sectors in the Cook Islands.

A statement in the Book 1 of the Appropriation Bill says agriculture exports decreased between 2014/15 and 2015/16, suggesting production is shifting towards the domestic market.

In addition, it says, exports have fallen due to the termination of maire ei exports to Hawaii last year and declining coffee production from Atiu.

The statement adds further negative impacts on export have been felt from challenges related to technical barriers to trade (i.e. quarantine compliance to export standards requirements and other trade related issues).

“The Ministry of Agriculture’s provisioning of fruit and vegetable nursery products to all growers on Rarotonga and the Pa Enua is part of an initiative to improve the supply of fruit and vegetable products by strengthening up-stream supply chains,” it says.

“This aims to support local production in competing with imported produce, such as capsicums, tomatoes, broccoli, etc, helping to create a comparative advantage for our growers.”

One way the ministry is aiming to boost local production is through its nursery programme which continues to get support from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

FAO provided technical assistance and materials last year, and a large supply of seeds and assorted vegetables this year.

It also provides support to hydroponic and summer house vegetable producers on how best to manage their farming systems and be economically sustainable.

“The supply is sufficient enough to supply the country with enough seedling and nursery products for the next two years,” the statement says.

“Varieties supplied include lettuce, Chinese cabbage, watermelon, cucumber, tomato, eggplants, and capsicums.

“Domestic hydroponic and summer vegetable production continues to grow, bridging the gap in fruit and vegetable supply value chains during the ‘production off-season’.

“There has also been an increase in the number of hydroponics and summer house facilities on Rarotonga and Aitutaki.”

The statement says the Cook Islands has potential for increased domestic agricultural production of products such as drinking coconuts, noni, vanilla, maire, coffee, cocoa, root crops, ornamentals, tropical fruits, vegetables, honey, hydroponic and value-added products, including handicrafts.

However, it adds, despite this potential, there are numerous constraints that limit further development in the agriculture sector including substandard biosecurity treatment facilities for international market access and quarantine compliance, labour shortages and costs and poor transportation.

“Other constraints include water irrigation access, limited commercial experience among domestic farmers and supply chain failures.”

Meanwhile Agriculture is in the process of establishing eight vanilla shade houses for production of vanilla products and is promoting exports of organic noni products, on Mangaia and Mitiaro.

In addition, it is providing support towards the FAO fruit tree and vegetable model orchard farms, implemented by the Chamber of Commerce, to revitalise agricultural fruit tree and vegetable production to service the needs of the tourism market.