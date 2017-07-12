No suspicious findings in devastating Atupa house fire

Investigators believe additional pressure on the mains switch may have caused the fire in Atupa on July 1. 17070203

No suspicious findings were confirmed in the recent devastating fire that completely destroyed a family home in Atupa on the evening of Saturday, July 1.

Deputy fire chief George Nicholls told CI News that a New Zealand-based insurance investigator from Tower accompanied him and two other local fire authority staff in their follow up investigation last week, into what caused the destructive blaze.

Taking into account eyewitnesses statements, it was confirmed the fire had started from well within the unoccupied premises.

The eyewitnesses include a guest staying at Kia Orana Villas, who first noticed the blaze from a unit opposite, and an onsite property manager, who had been retrieving her handbag from the home.

Nicholls said that they were able to eliminate any natural causes, such as lightening or earthquake, as well as other factors such as, mosquito coils or candles, causing the blaze.

After referring to the blueprint of the home, and what appeared to be the seat of the fire, they concluded that it was highly likely caused by an overloading of the mains switch and the circuit breakers not tripping.

Nicholls said this caused the load to redirect to the floor where it may have ignited with flammable goods such as laundry powders kept inside a storage cabinet.

The fire then rapidly engulfed the entire wooden framed 2005 home and a nearby parked vehicle.

Earlier in the evening, the property manager had used a washing machine and dryer inside the house, and had also turned on the power for seven security lights before leaving.

Investigators believe this additional pressure on the mains switch may have caused the fire.