Mangaia to vote for Marurai replacement

A by-election will take place in August in the Ivirua Constituency on Mangaia Island, following the retirement of former Cook Islands prime minister Jim Marurai.

The Ivirua voting electorate of just 76 will be faced with a difficult choice in replacing Marurai, who has served as the MP since his election in June 1999.

He served over 20 years as a parliamentarian.

He was a member of the New Alliance Party (NAP) with Norman George and in the Cook Islands First Party, again with George and was part of several coalition governments during a period of political instability from 1999 – 2004.

Marurai was elected prime minister in December 2004 after Woonton resigned in the wake of the 2004 election.

He was re-elected to his Ivirua seat in the 2010 elections, but his party was ousted.

He resigned as Prime Minister on 29 November 2010, and continued to serve as a backbench MP.

Despite saying that the 2010 term would be his last, Marurai stood again for Ivirua in the 2014 election and was elected unopposed.

The nomination for candidates will close on Friday, July 21, at 12pm, with nominations and a $500 deposit to be be lodged, with the the Chief Electoral Officer, Taggy Tangimetua.

The $500 is refunded to the winning candidate and to any unsuccessful candidate if their total number of votes is not less than 25 per cent of the total number of votes received by the successful candidate.

The date set for the by-election is Thursday, August 17. 2017.