Tangaroa blesses memorial fishing contest

It was a fishing contest that will go down in the history of the Cook Islands Game Fishing Club.

The first-ever Gordon Murray Memorial Fishing Competition will be remembered for many things.

Most of all was the landing of the heaviest fish of the tournament by the grandsons of the late Gordon Murray.

Murray’s namesake Gordon caught the winning 75.6 black marlin on the boat Kotaa skippered by his brother Kerry Murray. Sometimes you just have to believe in the gods!

Then there was the 42 yellowfin tuna – totalling 283.4kg– caught by the Akura on day one to win the aggregate prize.

Paku Poila on Manakia also had a fishing contest to remember weighing in 237.7kg of mostly yellowfin over the two days for second prize in the aggregate division.

Teariki Buckley landed the second heaviest fish, a 56.2kg wahoo on day one, and also landed the third biggest fish, a 40.5kg tuna on day two.

What will also go down in history is the total number and weight of fish caught – 177 in all for a combined weight of 1340kg – or put a different way – 1.34 tonnes of excellent fish that is now fast disappearing off dinner plates across the island.