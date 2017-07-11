Motorcycle accidents mar weekend

Two motorcycles were involved in a crash in Arorangi on the main road opposite the Roadhouse Nightclub at around 2.36am on Saturday.

While details supplied by police were sketchy, a Cook Islands Police Service spokesman said investigations into the accident were continuing.

At about 2.39pm on Saturday police also attended an accident in Takuvaine involving a motorcycle with two male riders. The motorcycle was left at the scene and the two riders absconded. Both were reported to be under the influence of alcohol.

A male motorcyclist suffered injuries when he crashed into a dog on the back road at Kavera at around 9. 20am on Sunday. Police were called to the accident and said speed was a factor in the crash.

At 12.20pm on the same morning an accident in Vaimaanga between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck was reported to police. The motorcyclist received serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Police were called to two domestic incidents over the weekend.

At 12.49pm on Friday, they responded to a callout involving a family dispute in Turangi. A young male was removed from the house. At about 7.45pm on Saturday night, police responded to a domestic dispute in Takuvaine. A male was arrested after assaulting his partner. Police said alcohol was a factor in the dispute.

In the early hours of Sunday, police responded to a complaint about fighting at a party in Nikao. Three males were taken to Rarotonga Hospital to have injuries examined. Investigations are ongoing in this matter.

No burglaries were reported over the weekend and police say while they are happy about that, they are still concerned about the ongoing problem of thefts. They ask both residents and visitors to take extra precautions to keep their property secure and safe.

Police responded to six excessive noise complaints over the weekend from Matavera, Tupapa, Nikao, Aroa and Rutaki. All those involved were warned, parties were closed down and abatement notices issued.

“Again we are concerned with these noise complaints, especially on Saturday nights,” a police spokesman said.

Police arrested three male persons over the weekend on charges of common assault, assault on a female and contempt of court. They will appear before the High Court later in the week. Police thank members of the public for your assistance and cooperation over the long weekend, and say the Ariki Day holiday went well for everyone.

“However, we are also asking everyone to look after our children, be mindful of your neighbours, be vigilant in keeping your homes and properties secure, be considerate on the roads and assist us in apprehending offenders.

“Music levels tend to be too high at these parties and is often accompanied by people shouting. Please consider your neighbours when having these parties.” Police received one complaint of motorcycle theft over the weekend. A motorcycle was reported missing from a private residence in Rutaki.

The owner told police she had parked her motorcycle in her garage on Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. The bike has yet to be recovered.

Police are asking for assistance from the general public for any information regarding this matter to notify them so offenders can be apprehended and the motorcycle returned to its owners.

Anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents or previous incidents should call police 22499

All information received will be treated as confidential.

- Release/CS