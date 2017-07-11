Tutaka programme begins

Ministry of Health Public Health staff Anna Paniani, Geoff ery Moekapiti, Clemency Emily Goldie and Tania Avare inspect a blocked drain on the Arorangi back road. The photo was taken during a Tutaka inspection last year. 16072913

The biannual Tutaka programme began yesterday in Rarotonga, with health officers making rounds to ensure property owners are keeping their sections in good order.

Tuarai and Matavera were visited yesterday. Today inspections will be carried out in the Turangi, Avana and Muri-Ngatangiia areas.

Health protection officer Charlie Ave, who is also the programme coordinator, said the general cleanliness of properties was their major priority.

During their visits the team will check for mosquito breeding and resting sites such as tyres, cans, bottles, overgrown weeds and bushy roadside edges.

They will also keep an eye on waste management issues including septic tanks, broken and leaking drains and solid waste disposal.

The keeping of animals near houses and streams and water supply problems including tanks, reticulation and broken and leaking pipes would also come in for attention, Ave added.

“Our public health nurses will also look to see that the the homes of our young children and babies are well looked after as well as those of our elderly.

“Other agencies have been invited including all MPs or their representatives from their constituencies.

“The message to the public is to keep your properties clean and tidy at all times.”

The ministry also runs a paid service to destroy mosquitoes around the properties.

There is a $70 fee for spraying both the inside and outside of properties and $35 for outdoor areas only.

This is the first Tutaka programme for the year, with the second one scheduled for December.



Inspection dates

Today – Turangi, Avana, Muri-Ngatangiia, Wednesday – Tikioki, Titikaveka, Turoa, Vaimaanga, Thursday – Rutaki, Aroa, Kavera, Betela, Friday – Akaoa

Monday – Ruaau, Inave, Tokerau, Black Rock, Tuesday – Pokoinu, Tepuka, Tereora Rangiura, Panama 1, Wednesday – Panama 2, Avatiu, Atupa, Ruatonga, Thursday – Teotue, Tutakimoa. Parekura, Takuvaine, Friday –Maraerenga, Tupapa, Pue, Kiikii, Ooa