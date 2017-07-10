Grandsons catch winning marlin in memorial fishing comp

Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better! The grandsons of the late Gordon Murray – his namesake Gordon (left) and his older brother Kerry (right) landed the winning fi sh, a 75.6 black marlin, within the fi rst hours of the inaugural Gordon Murray Memorial Fishing Competition on Friday. 17070917

The inaugural Gordon Murray Memorial Fishing Competition held over the long weekend was pretty well all over after the first two hours when Gordon’s grandsons – Gordon and Kerry Murray – weighed in their winning 75.6 kg black marlin before morning tea on Friday.

This fine fish set the standard for all 27 other fishermen to beat, but apart from Teariki Buckley’s magnificent 56.2kg wahoo and his 40.5kg yellow fin tuna, no other fisherman came near Kotaa’s black marlin.

Friday turned out to be the Game Fishing Club’s record breaking day for fish landed and weighed-in.

On this day alone 145 fish totally 1093kg were weighed, keeping both weighmaster Peter Etches and his assistant Roger Rose on their toes all day.

Friday was a perfect day for deep sea fishing and many anglers and several tourists took advantage of the ideal conditions and the willing cooperation of a variety of species of fish.

Tioni skippering the charter boat Akura decided quantity to be more important.

Akura caught so many fish that George Koteka, managing Akura Charters, had to send another boat out to replenish their ice supply. In all they weighed in 42 yellow fin and skipjack tuna.

It took the weigh-in team over half an hour to complete the job. Akura took out the aggregate weight section of the competition with a total catch of 283.4kg.

Paku Poila and his team were not too far behind the mark weighing in 30 fish with a total weight of 237.7 kg to take second prize.

Third place for the aggregate weight went to Tom Vea fishing in Marlin Queen’s charter boat Bobi Marie with a total weight of 169.3kg.

On Saturday after a pleasant start to the day in the morning the weather changed quite rapidly with the wind freshening and swinging to the SW with cold blustery squalls.

A few brave fishermen did manage to land a total of 32 fish weigh in all up at 247.1kg.

Teariki Buckley brought in his nice 40.5kg tuna and late in the afternoon Paku Poila arrived with a nice haul of 22 tuna, which enable him to take out the second prize.

Over the two days, the 28 boats that registered landed a total of 177 fish weighing an amazing 1340kg and this tally included for small maimai, one ono and of course Murray’s winning 75.6kg Black Marlin.

Prize giving and kaikai followed on Saturday evening and the Club was pleased to welcome the major sponsors for this comp Yvonne Heather and Gordon’s wife Jennifer along with other members of the Murray family.

The $20 per boat registration fee along with the club subsidy and money from the Fishing Association prize pool enabled the six winning fishermen to take away an overall $1900 of cash.

Vonnias store sponsored six quality power tools along with fishing lures and some items.

Jennifer Murray, Gordon’s wife, presented her grandson Kerry with the Gordon Murray trophy – his harmonica which had been nicely mounted by ex-weighmaster Rob Coot.

Kerry decided he had no use for the Stihl chainsaw he had won and so donated it back for a lucky boat draw along with six Kai Pizza meal vouchers.

This competition will remain fresh in peoples memory for a long time, as one of the best eve.

The next event arranged by the committee is a reef fishing competition for mamas, which is set down for Saturday, July 22.

This will be followed by the annual Gary Parlour Wahoo Competition in early August

- CIGFC