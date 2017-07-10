Miss Cook Islands goes carnivale!

The Islander Hotel was ablaze with colour on Saturday evening with a packed-out house to witness the ten Miss Cook Islands 2017 contestants dressed to the nines in sequins and bling in a Carnivale-themed fundraiser event leading up to the Miss Cook Islands 2017 competition.

The contestants opened the show with a group dance to J-Lo’s “Lets Get Loud”, followed by the Miss Cook Islands anthem “Maine Purotu Manava”, sung by local diva Mere Darling.

The show proceeded with two fantasy collections of costume creations showcasing brilliant colour hues, style and glamour island style, .

The highlight of the night was the revelation of exotic head pieces designed and created by local costume designers including – Merle Pukerua, Marty Rere, Pare Tuaati, Cynthia aka Tanya Savage, Mona Taio, Julz Funky Art, Alexis Napa Wolfgram, Nane Moetaua, Joanna and Peggy, and Regina Potini.

The audience was in awe of the costumes, with several commenting that our local designers can produce any costume to suit any global occasion.

Platinum Sponsor Bluesky Cook Islands announced a suite of low-cost offers designed to assist the audience with text and online voting of their favourite contestant.

MC Janette Browne reminded supporters to hashtag their online posts with #MCI 2017 and to further support their favourite girls with #MCI (firstname). \Bluesky Cook Islands provided a fantastic live streaming service which was viewed by more than 100,000 supporters from all over the world, as far away as Greece.

The global audience posted streams of supporting messages to the 10 Miss Cook Islands contestants and all look forward to participating in the upcoming competition events.

The first competition event will be held at the National Auditorium on Saturday, July 22, with the second at the Islander Hotel on July 23.

The competition finale and coronation is scheduled for the National Auditorium on Saturday, July 29

Miss Cook Islands Association thanks key sponsors the government of the Cook Islands – Bluesky Cook Islands; Air Rarotonga; CITC; Cook Islands Motor Centre; Pacific Resort; Te Tika as well as supporting partners: Ministry of Culture; Cook Islands Red Cross; Cook Islands Pearl Authority; Cook Islands Tourism Corporation; Bank South Pacific; Bank of the Cook Islands; Air New Zealand; Polynesian Car Hire; Cook Islands News; Cook Islands Television; Woven Media; and The Islander Hotel.

At the July 22 event the 10 contestants will compete in the following categories: Swimwear; Pareu; Talent; Rakei Wearable Art.

Tickets will be available for sale from Wednesday, July 12,from the Islander Hotel and the Ministry of Culture Library.

- Rohan Ellis