Endorsement the key to roads and drainage plan

A grader spreads metal as work gets underway on upgrading the road network from Takuvaine to Avatiu earlier this year. The National Roads and Road Drainage Policy was initially for roading only, but road drainage has since been included.

Cabinet’s endorsement of the National Roads and Road Drainage Policy 2017 marks a key milestone for Infrastructure Cook Islands and their strategic plan.

The policy identifies issues and challenges in the Cook Islands related to road ownership, construction and management, and the need to provide satisfactory road drainage.

The policy is the first national roads policy for the Cook Islands.

ICI is working hard to achieve its strategic plan outcome - a focus on the emergence of ICI as an empowered regulator.

This outcome and goal is hoped to be achieved by developing and implementing national policies, and legislation that formally commissions ICI to carry out its functions.

Although ICI is responsible for roads and other major infrastructure development and maintenance on Rarotonga and across the Cook Islands, it lacks legislation mandating many of its functions.

ICI currently only has a legislated authority for regulating building work, inspecting electrical installations and a 1960 Water Ordinance that ICI has said “needs much updating”.

“The National Roads and Road Drainage Policy identifies issues and challenges in the Cook Islands related to ownership, construction and management of roads and the requirement to provide adequate road drainage, with a vision for a ‘fit for purpose road network’,” says ICI secretary, Ngametua Pokino.

“The purpose of the policy is to provide the basis for a mandate to maintain and construct roads for ICI and island Governments whilst providing guidance for planning, design and implementation of road construction, maintenance and improvement programmes and activities.”

The policy authorises the development of a “roads master plan’’ and of associated legislation and regulations, including an Infrastructure Act.

The Act aimed to provide ICI and Cook Islands government with a legal mandate for matters featured in the approved Roads and Road Drainage Policy, together with those contained in the previously-approved solid waste management policy.

This Act will be supported by roads and road drainage regulations, subdivision regulations, to ensure engineering input in subdivision design, and solid waste management regulations.

It took many months before regulators could settle on a final draft due to the need to construct the policy from first principles.

The initial draft was developed by ICI staff, led by visiting volunteer, Charlie Inggs who is based with ICI as a strategic planner and policy adviser.

The policy was Inggs’ first priority, alongside the development of the first Strategic Plan, upon joining ICI in October 2015.

The first draft was then put out for stakeholders input in July 2016, following consultation on the strategic plan.

Road drainage is now a recognised issue in the Cook Islands especially with the damage that poorly managed storm water can do to roads, land and the aquatic environment.

“Initially, the policy was for roading only, but ICI technical staff recognised the need for a holistic approach and insisted that road drainage be included in the title of the policy to highlight its importance,” says Inggs.

ICI has already replaced a number of ineffective storm drains with a new drainage system designed by looks forward to the implementation of the policy.

