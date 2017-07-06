Tereora coming on a treat

Stage one of the redevelopment building project for Tereora College is near completion.

Construction of the Technologies Centre and Student Research/Administration buildings are well on track for the finishing phase to begin in September.

New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall has been following the project’s progress throughout the months and is impressed with the skills exhibited by Cook Islanders and others at the site.

Marshall said it is evident that work is being undertaken in an expeditious and impressive manner.

“Visitors can now easily visualise the extent of the development,” he said.

Marshall says at this stage they have been advised that the construction is on time and within budget – “which is great news,” he added.

Cook Islands Investment Corporation project manager Anne Taoro said all external block work at the Technologies centre is complete, including 90 per cent of the internal timber framing.

“All precast panels have been placed and 95 per cent of the floor slabs have been cast.

“The remaining section will be poured once installation of all plumbing and electrical services are complete,” she said.

Installation of aluminium window and door frames is scheduled to commence this week.

Contractors have placed all structural steel for the roof and are currently in the process of installing the roof underlay at the Student Research/Administration building.

Taoro said the roofing iron at the Technologies building was placed over the weekend, giving contractors more shelter to continue working under.

The New Zealand government continues to take an active interest in the on-going development at Tereora College and is impressed with progress to date.

New Zealand’s former Foreign Minister Honourable Murray McCully visited the site in February this year and inspected work being undertaken.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy had discussions with Cook Islands Ministry of Education representatives and engineers when she too visited the site in April.

The degree of on-going interest was further demonstrated when New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, during his first visit to the Cook Islands, attended Tereora College last month in the company of two other New Zealand Cabinet ministers.

Marshall said New Zealand is very pleased to have the opportunity to contribute financially to the development of the college, knowing its history and its overall importance to the Cook Islands. - MC/ Release