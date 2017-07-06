Police hunting for motorbike thieves

Police are asking for public assistance over two motorcycles that were stolen over the weekend.

One of the motorcycles reported taken was from a business premise in Muri Ngatangiia, with the second taken from a parking area in Avarua.

Both vehicles are still missing.

A house fire in Atupa was attended to by emergency services on Saturday night.

Police said the occupants were quickly evacuated from the burning building and no lives were lost. An investigation into the cause of the fire is still on-going.

And an investigation continues into a burglary that took place at a Tupapa residence early on Saturday morning.

Police are concerned about these issues and warn people to take extra vigilance in keeping property secure and safe.

Two separate motor vehicle accidents took place on Rarotonga roads, raising police concerns about the number of crashes happening at the moment.

The first took place in Panama opposite the airport, involving a female motorcyclist and a rental car, with the motorcyclist being admitted to Rarotonga Hospital.

The second involved two females riding a motorcycle, with both of whom were sent to Rarotonga Hospital.

Though both investigations are still on-going, police are worried about the driving practices on the island, as alcohol and speeding are the cause behind the majority of crashes.

A number of noise complaints were filed around the island over the weekend, in Matavera, Tupapa, Nikao, Akaoa and Betela.

All concerned parties were warned, closed down and abatement notices issued.

Police responded to a call out of a family dispute in Arorangi involving custody of a young child, and a satisfactory outcome was soon reached by all parties involved.

Should the public have any information regarding any of the above incidents or previous incidents of the past please call police on phone number 22499

All information received is strictly confidential.