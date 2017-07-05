Unveiling for Rui Motu

Under a wet Wellington sky on Saturday, July 1, around 40 people turned up to the unveiling of the headstone for Rui Motu, pictured here.

The people gathered and walked into the cemetery behind half a dozen veterans.

At the graveside an Imene Pure was performed, then an opening prayer by the Reverend Robert Robati-Mani.

This was followed by speeches from New Zealand Cabinet minister Alfred Ngaro, Sandra Tisam on behalf of High Commission of Cook Islands, and a representative from the Tawa RSA.

The unveiling of the headstone was done by Rev Robati and Mama Orometua, an RSA representative, Atiu and Mitiaro representatives and Ngaro.

Then Susan Hanaray was asked to read what was on the plaque.

Once flowers and eis were placed the headstone was blessed.

John Hinton played the Last Post with veterans standing at attention in front of the grave.

Then the crowd was asked to place poppies on the plaque.

Tuaine Robati was the Master of Ceremony for the day.

Guests included those mentioned above and the following: CISWWO committee of Wellington, representative of the Porirua RSA, researchers Susan Hanaray and Bobby Nicholas, Maureen Tukaroa-Betham from the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, artist Michel Tuffery, Moe Hobbs, Danny Matheson and family, and members of both the Atiu and Mitiaro communities.

Refreshments were held at the Tawa RSA.