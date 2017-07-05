Ladies – it’s mammogram time

From left to right: Teariki Tearetoa, Dr Fran Jones, Tohoa Cummings, Jennifer Broadbent and Su Solvyn (radiographer and sonographer), Dr May (obstetrician and gynaecologist of the Rarotonga Hospital, and Waisake Loloma, MoH radiographer. 17070401

Cook Islands women who are in Rarotonga from July 17 to July 28 and are more than 40 years old, have a family history of breast cancer, or anyone under the age of 40 years and experiencing breast pain - are being encouraged to take the opportunity to have breast checks while they are here.

The upcoming screening programme is an initiative of the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Cook Islands Breast Cancer Foundation.

The ministry strongly advise that anyone last screened in 2015 and committed to 2 yearly screening that they should be seen again this year.

In 2016, 429 women from the Cook Islands were screened and they are hoping for similar or higher rates this year.

A team of specialists arriving from Australia for the programme include a doctor, two radiographers and two sonographers.

The group of women breast specialists from Australia, led by Dr Fran Jones, has been visiting Rarotonga – taking annual leave from their regular jobs – to carry out breast checks for the past seven years now.

The breast-screening programme is part of the Ministry of Health Specialist programme with assisted funding from NZAid and other aid partners.

The Ministry of Health has already been getting in touch with women who last a mammogram two years ago, or who are on their annual recall list.

Staff from hospital health services advised that so far response rates have been good, but we have to remain vigilant in promoting the need for early detection.

Funding partner Cook Islands Breast Cancer Foundation has also made funds available to provide airfares to transport women from the outer islands for screening, or anyone else locally having difficulty getting to hospital. In a Facebook post the president of the Cook Islands Breast Cancer Foundation, Jaewynn McKay, says: “This wonderful team of women from Australia has been giving up their annual leave to come here and carry out these simple and non-invasive checks. There is nothing they enjoy more than to see us take up their generous offer of having these checks.

“Breast cancer is a hideous disease. But early detection and treatment greatly increases the chance of affected women living much longer to enjoy, and be enjoyed by their families.”

According to a study screening reduces the risk of death from breast cancer by up to 34 per cent.

If you’re interested in having a check done please contact Tohoa Cummings at Rarotonga Hospital on 22664 (extension 813) from 9am – 3pm, Monday to Friday, for an appointment.