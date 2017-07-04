Big night out for Rotary

Rotary youth director Peter French, Mila Engu, outgoing president Bob Taylor, incoming president Mareko Boyd and Mike Pynenburg at Saturday night’s event marking the changeover of Rotary and Rotaract Club officials. 17070311

Service above self or “Tauturu I Mua Ake Iakoe” is the Rotary Club of Rarotonga’s motto.

It was also the theme for the annual handover for the Rotary club president which took place at the Edgewater Resort on Saturday night as incumbent president Bob Taylor gave over the royal chain of service to incoming president Mareko Boyd.

Taylor said it had been a tough year with health issues affecting not only himself but other members.

“Nonetheless, we have grown in number and been able to achieve a good measure of the projects we set out to do at the start of the year.

Boyd is by no means new to Rotary as his late father Bob was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Rarotonga. In his younger days, Mareko was also a member of Rotaract, the youth branch of Rotary.

Members of Rotaract were also present that night as their outgoing president Taniera Fisher ended his duties and new Rotaract president Harriet Tuara took over the reins.

Both presidents introduced their new committees for the year, with a number of new Rotarians slotted into Boyd’s team of directors including Director of Membership Eleanor Tanner, Youth Director Peter French and secretary Juanita Wynne.

Also announced on the night was next year’s president-elect, Vaina George, who will receive training for the role next year.

“After years of running the Christmas Box Appeal throughout the Cook Islands, she was a natural choice for her willingness to work in the community and her role as former secretary,” a Rotary Club spokesman said.

Rotaract also introduced new members of the board, Paio Ngarua, Rima Moekaa and Vanic Teina.

Voluntary organisations, Rotary and Rotaract meet once a week. They aim to distribute funds and resources from international clubs to aid and support government and NGO organisations in the Cook Islands community.

“Rotary is always looking for new members and you are welcome to join them at the Creative Centre every Wednesday at 6pm for a meal. Meetings often include a guest speaker,” the spokesman said.

If you’re interested in joining Rotaract, contact president Harriet Tuara or outgoing president Taniera Fisher.

