Art show prompts decades-long memory

Ten minutes into the interview with them, artists Tungane Broadbent and Reuben Paterson, who thought they were meeting for the first time, realise they have bumped into each other before.

About 20 years ago when Paterson was working for a gallery in Auckland, he witnessed his first tivaivai exhibition, which Broadbent also attended.

Broadbent, a Cook Islands artist of international acclaim, attended the event as an artist, and did a presentation on how to stitch tivaivai.

The duo agree they must have unknowingly crossed each other’s paths before their exciting pairing in the opening of tonight’s exhibition at the Bergman’s Gallery.

In fact, the exhibition titled Today, Tomorrow and Yesterday and featuring tivaivai and glitter paintings, was in some ways born at that exhibition the two artists attended two decades ago.

“I’m not new to tivaivai. I worked at the New Gallery in Auckland and there was a very big tivaivai exhibition organised,” said Paterson, an acclaimed New Zealand glitter painter.

“It was an incredible first outing for me to be working with mamas, making the tivaivai. They even showed the general public how to start their own.”

Paterson’s love affair with tivaivai, a form of artistic quilting traditionally done by Polynesian women, started then.

The exhibition opening tonight presents as a conversation between the two diverse artforms (tivaivai and glitter paintings), with Paterson’s works responding to the tivaivai of Broadbent.

Paterson literally shines a spotlight on this important Pacific practice.

Tivaivai are social biographies, timeless fabrics rich in social values, family genealogy, motif, history and nation, providing fundamental social discourse, linking past and present communal narrative.

“For the last 20 years, I have been a full time artist and this whole time, I used glitter as my paint and I’m very interested in using glitter in ways that nobody has seen it used before,” Paterson said.

“For this exhibition, I’m very much inspired by the tivaivai of Tungane Broadbent, her work, the symbols in her work, and the colours in her work are the inspiration behind the botanicals in my work.

“I’m very excited about it because I never had such an interesting pairing with another artist. This will open up a whole new conversation for me and my work and will inspire something new in my work so I’m interested where this can go to.”

Preparing paintings that can collaborate well with Broadbent’s tivaivai was a massive challenge for Paterson.

It took him six months and two pairs of helping hands to complete five paintings that will be exhibited tonight alongside six tivaivai.

“When I look at a project like this, I break it down and I look at the common threads that we share as artists and as people of Maori descent,” Paterson said.

“I feel Rarotonga is a homeland of sorts to me. I look at the simpler parts of the big story and abstract from there.”

Both Broadbent and Paterson are excited about the exhibition and hope it will open platforms for more unique pairings from painters of diverse background in the future.

“Art contains a lot of magic and we will see the magic when these things come together. I think doing what we do guided by Ben (Bergman), you just know that this is going to work,” Paterson said.

“It’s based on simpler things, connecting the motif of the fabrics into the motifs of the paintings.

“I saw the tivaivai hanging last night (last week) with the paintings and they just looked like mates going out for dinner or having a few drinks and catch-up.

“They look great together, they look very friendly together.” Bergman Gallery director Ben Bergman said the show’s concept originated from a discussion he had with a well-known Auckland gallerist.

He said it was based on how to achieve the international presentation of work based around a gallery in the Cook Islands.

“He has always been fascinated with tivaivai and because of the similarities in the conceptual nature of Tungane and Reuben’s work, they sort of come together as a natural pairing as a way to deliver a very effective art statement for the international audience,” Bergman said.

The exhibition, which will run until August 31, will open tonight at 6pm. All welcome.