MPs support Rattle’s nomination for top job

Members of the Parliament last week wholeheartedly endorsed Speaker of the Parliament Nikki Rattle’s nomination for the top job in the Commonwealth Parliament Association (CPA).

Rattle has been nominated for the chairperson’s post from the Pacific, to be voted at the 63rd Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in November.

In putting forward the motion to support her bid, prime minister Henry Puna said Rattle’s nomination to seek top job with the CPA was a proud moment for the Cook Islands.

“There are moves in place within the CPA for our Speaker to be appointed to that position and we want to give a very strong support to those moves.

“The reality is Madam Speaker already had an international personality as president of Cook Islands Red Cross before taking up the position of the Speaker.

“I had the honour to accompany her to Geneva where she chaired an international meeting of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“It was the first time that anybody from the Pacific chaired a meeting of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the government of Switzerland paid for my costs to be a witness of that historic event.”

Puna said since her appointment as the Speaker of the Parliament, Rattle had, in her own humble ways, exerted her influence, representing the Cook Islands at international meetings.

“Therefore, it has come as no surprise there are thoughts she should take over this very, very high position within the Commonwealth Parliament.”

In seconding the motion, Democratic Party MP Ngamau Munokoa said Rattle had made the nation proud by enabling herself to such great honour of getting nominated for the prestigious position. Parliamentary leader of opposition William “Smiley” Heather, One Cook Islands’ George Maggie, Parliament minister Nandi Glassie, Rose Brown and Tangata Vavia also congratulated Rattle. Twenty-two members who were present at the Parliament on Friday voted in favour of the motion. “I’m totally overwhelmed. I didn’t expect the speeches that came along with the motion,” Rattle said.

“I want to thank you very much for the overwhelming support. This has given me the strength to go forth and run for the position.

“I don’t go as Nikki Rattle, I go as the Cook Islands and the Pacific.”