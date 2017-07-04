Home reduced to charred ruin

The owner of the house destroyed by a raging fire at Atupa on Saturday night surveys the blackened ruin of the property. Ross and Janet Holmes are thankful their home was insured but say they have lost all their possessions and treasured memories. CHRIS TAYLOR/ 17070331

Twelve years worth of memories and priceless personal belongings were erased in the fire that destroyed a house in Atupa on Saturday night.

In the harsh light of day only a charred ruin remains of the executive style residence built just a few years ago by the distraught owners, Ross and Janet Holmes.

The substantial 2005-built home on the back road in Atupa caught fire around 8.30pm on Saturday evening.

A property manager who looks after the adjoining Kia Orana villas for the Holmes was returning to the residence to collect her handbag left on a bar facility on the outside deck of the house when she discovered to her horror that the home was already engulfed by smoke.

She alerted the fire authority services who found the property a blazing inferno by the time fire fighters arrived at the scene.

The Holmes were in New Zealand at the time of the fire but were booked to fly back to Rarotonga on Sunday.

The property manager alerted the couple of the disaster by phone but nothing could have prepared them for the reality of what they were confronted with after arriving on the island in the afternoon.

Not only have the Holmes lost their island home, they have also lost 12 years of memories and personal belongings - including priceless paintings, two by Judith Kunzle amongst others, as well as a new vehicle.

Although no one was at the home at the time of the fire, the surrounding property is also the location of the Holmes’ business Kia Orana villas.

The property includes multiple free-standing villas that were close to the intense seat of the blaze which were, thanks to fire fighting efforts, not damaged.

Guests of the fully-booked units had evacuated and are now back on site where it is business as usual .

The Holmes’ family cat ‘Smoocher’ escaped the blaze.

Ross Holmes told CI News they were insured and had met with an insurance assessor from Tower Insurance on site yesterday morning .

He said the assessor was supporting them through the aftermath of their tragedy helping them with the process of their pending claim, while investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

“If you weren’t insured it would be really terrible,” Holmes said, while reflecting on the fact that many people on the island do not bother with house insurance.

The owner said he could only guess that it might have been started by an electrical fault.

The Holmes are now staying in a nearby home to oversee the building of new villa’s that are currently under construction on the property. They plan to rebuild their residential home on the site.